Drug use rising | J&K has around 9 lakh drug addicts: Centre

Srinagar: The Centre has made the alarming revelation that over 9 lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir suffer from drug addiction.

The Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment in a reply to a query from National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament, Hasnain Masoodi presented the figures of drug addicts in the lower house of the parliament.

Giving the breakup, the Union Ministry said that an estimated 1.44-lakh persons were consuming cannabis in J&K of which 36,000 were female and the rest 1,08,000 males.