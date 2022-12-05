Drugmulla votes for development

Srinagar: District Development Council (DDC) Drugmulla segment that went for re-polls on Monday witnessed people coming out to vote since early morning amid cold weather and foggy conditions.
Much enthusiasm could be seen among the voters ranging from first time voters to old-age persons.
A first time voter from Radbugh said that their area lags in development and he voted to see his area developed better.
“We believe DDC polls are for the upliftment of rural areas. We hope the problems with regard to lack of basic amenities of our area will be redressed in due course of time,” he said.
A group of persons who sell shawls and other apparels in Punjab had come to cast their votes at their native polling station at Gulgam, Kupwara. “We haven’t seen our area develop and decided to come and vote in favour of our favorite candidate,” they said.