Drugs damage not just internal organs of drug addicts but looks too

Srinagar: Afaq Manzoor (name changed), 23, developed scars on his body following years of substance abuse.

He wanted to get rid of these scars and stopped consuming drugs for some time. However, after some days, he could not resist and got back to old habits.

Substance abuse did not only affect his internal organs but damaged his skin too.

Like Afaq, hundreds of youngsters in Kashmir have developed different dermatological manifestations due to substance abuse.

The spike in wounds among the people who use drugs in Kashmir presents a grim picture. According to the recent study, ‘Prevalence and pattern of dermatological manifestations among substance users across Kashmir in north India’ conducted by a senior resident Dr Aquib Aslam at GMC, under the guidance of Dr Arshad Hussain, a professor at the Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (IMHANS), dermatological manifestations are quite prevalent among substance users in the population of Kashmir.