Drugs worth crores of rupees recovered in Uri

Baramulla: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, Police and Army in a joint operation recovered a huge quantity of heroin worth crores of rupees in black market in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday, Police said.
A Police spokesperson said that based on specific information, Police along with Army’s 3 Rajput established a checkpoint at AD Post in Uri.
He said that during routine checking, a drug peddler identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat of Sahoora, Uri passed through the area.
“On seeing the checkpoint, the drug peddler tried to flee from the scene, but Police apprehended him. During his search, contraband 4 packets of heroin were recovered from his possession,” the Police spokesman said. He said that Police has seized over 100 kg of contraband substance including heroin, cocaine, and brown sugar in last three years across Baramulla district.
The Police spokesman said that 227 cases had been registered in connection with the seizure of drugs and 151 challans produced.
“A total of 232 persons have been prosecuted during this period while the authorities also detained five persons under the Public Safety Act,” he said.