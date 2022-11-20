Drugs worth crores of rupees recovered in Uri

Baramulla: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, Police and Army in a joint operation recovered a huge quantity of heroin worth crores of rupees in black market in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday, Police said.

A Police spokesperson said that based on specific information, Police along with Army’s 3 Rajput established a checkpoint at AD Post in Uri.

He said that during routine checking, a drug peddler identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat of Sahoora, Uri passed through the area.