Drugs worth Rs 25 crore recovered along LoC in Uri sector

Baramulla: Army recovered drugs worth Rs 25 crore along the line of control (LoC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district, police said.

According to police, the drugs were being smuggled with an aim to fuel the militancy across Kashmir. However, alert troops deployed along the LoC foiled the attempt. The drug carriers fled back to Pakistan dropping huge haul of drugs behind.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Rayees Bhat, while addressing media here on Sunday said that troops observed suspicious movement along the line of control in Uri. He said soon after noticing suspicious movement, additional troops were rushed to the spot who found a huge quantity of drugs weighing around 30 kgs. Besides two backpacks, a cap and two bags with Pakistan markings were recovered from the spot.

“On observing troops movement, the narcotic smugglers had dropped the narcotic consignment at the border and left back to Pakistan. The value of seized narcotics is Rs 25 crores in the international market,” said SSP Baramulla.

He said, “The motive behind smuggling of drugs to this side of border is to fund terrorism so that disturbance is created in Kashmir. However, the synergy between different security agencies is high and all such designs of neighbouring country will be foiled by the security agencies,” said Rayees Bhat.