Drugs worth Rs 4.75 Cr recovered in 3 months in Baramulla

“Charas worth Rs 26.23 lakh besides cannabis powder worth Rs 9.22 lakh and cash amounting to Rs 40.85 lakh besides 11 vehicles have also been seized during the same period,” he said.

The Police spokesman said that at least 120 persons have been arrested in connection with the seized drugs while six of them have been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Around 75 cases have been registered so far, he said.