Drugs worth Rs 4.75 Cr recovered in 3 months in Baramulla

Baramulla: As part of its campaign against drug abuse, Police in Baramulla recovered drugs worth crores of rupees and arrested 120 persons in connection with the seized drugs for the last three months.
Giving details, a Police spokesman said that following stringent efforts to eradicate drug abuse from the society, Police in Baramulla recovered huge quantities of contraband including 3.269 kg of Brown Sugar worth Rs 3.26 crore and 1.85 kg Heroin, valuing Rs 98.90 lakh in the international market.
“Charas worth Rs 26.23 lakh besides cannabis powder worth Rs 9.22 lakh and cash amounting to Rs 40.85 lakh besides 11 vehicles have also been seized during the same period,” he said.
The Police spokesman said that at least 120 persons have been arrested in connection with the seized drugs while six of them have been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
Around 75 cases have been registered so far, he said.