Dry weather with clear sky likely in J&K: MeT

Srinagar: Weather remained dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT department forecast the same to continue on Saturday. "Dry weather with clear sky is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 13.7, Pahalgam 6.3 and Gulmarg 4.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. Leh in Ladakh region had 7.4 and Kargil 10 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu regsitered 21.9, Katra 21.2, Batote 15.2, Banihal 13.8 and Bhaderwah 14.6 degrees as the minimum temperature.