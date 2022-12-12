DSEK notifies special fee, admission waivers in UP, Pune for wards of Police, Army personnel killed in the line of duty

Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Monday notified special admission and fee waivers in Uttar Pradesh and Pune for the wards of Police and Army personnel killed in the line of duty.
In this regard, the DSEK has sought details of the deserving girl students of killed Police and SPO families for Educational and Residential Scholarship in Pune, Maharashtra.
The initiative has been taken in reference to a communication received from the office of the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.
“Sarhad, a Pune-based NGO, has decided to provide educational scholarships to the daughters of the martyrs of Kashmiri Police and SPOs for different courses," said the communication addressed to all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs).
The courses in which the admissions would be provided include Higher Secondary Certificate Course, Vocational and Technical Diplomas in Cyber Security, Hospitality, Tourism, and Photography.
The girl students would be provided admission in graduation courses in Science, Commerce and Arts stream besides, B Com, M Com, BBA, BBA (CA), B Sc (CS), M Sc (CS).
"In this connection, I am directed to request you to disseminate the information with all heads of the institutions of higher secondary and high schools of your district and provide the list of such deserving girl students," reads the communication addressed to all CEOs of Kashmir division.
Besides this, a special fee package has been offered for the wards of Police, Army and paramilitary forces personnel killed in the line of duty for B Tech and B Pharma courses by ABSS Institute of Technology, Engineering, Management and B Pharmacy College in Meerut, UP.
"The college is offering a special package for the wards of the martyrs of J&K Police, Army and all central paramilitary forces, those who laid down their lives for the nation," reads a communication addressed to all CEOs of Kashmir.
"In this connection, you are requested to disseminate the information with all the principals of higher secondary schools of your district and provide the list of such students," the document reads.