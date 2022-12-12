DSEK notifies special fee, admission waivers in UP, Pune for wards of Police, Army personnel killed in the line of duty

Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Monday notified special admission and fee waivers in Uttar Pradesh and Pune for the wards of Police and Army personnel killed in the line of duty.

In this regard, the DSEK has sought details of the deserving girl students of killed Police and SPO families for Educational and Residential Scholarship in Pune, Maharashtra.

The initiative has been taken in reference to a communication received from the office of the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.