DSEK orders change in timings for Srinagar schools

Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Wednesday ordered a change in the timings of schools falling within the limits of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The order in this regard has been issued by the DSEK and the new timing would be applicable to all government and private schools from June 1.

"Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the Administrative Department vide Letter No Edu-Gen/53/2023-01 dated May 31, 2023, all government and private recognised schools within the municipal limits of Srinagar city will observe school timings from 9 am to 3 pm from June 1, 2023," the DSEK order reads.

Earlier, at the time of reopening of the schools from March, the Traffic Police Department, Srinagar recommended to the School Education Department (SED) to change the timing of schools falling within the city limits to ease the traffic congestion.

The department recommended the school timing from 9 am to 2 pm in view of the narrow condition of the roads within the city centre.