DSEK orders change in timings for Srinagar schools

Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Wednesday ordered a change in the timings of schools falling within the limits of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).
The order in this regard has been issued by the DSEK and the new timing would be applicable to all government and private schools from June 1.
"Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the Administrative Department vide Letter No Edu-Gen/53/2023-01 dated May 31, 2023, all government and private recognised schools within the municipal limits of Srinagar city will observe school timings from 9 am to 3 pm from June 1, 2023," the DSEK order reads.
Earlier, at the time of reopening of the schools from March, the Traffic Police Department, Srinagar recommended to the School Education Department (SED) to change the timing of schools falling within the city limits to ease the traffic congestion.
The department recommended the school timing from 9 am to 2 pm in view of the narrow condition of the roads within the city centre.
The decision was taken for the convenience of school children due to the works executed under Smart City Projects.
An official said that the work on most of the projects had been completed and roads macadamised after completion of the works, which had eased the flow of traffic in the city centre.
Earlier, Srinagar city was dug up almost everywhere.
From the city centre in Lal Chowk to the Dal Lake and other areas, men and machinery were at work in connection with the construction going on under the Smart City Project awarded to Srinagar in 2017.
The deadline for completion of projects was fixed as June 2023.