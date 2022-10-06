DSEK proposes Term II exams of lower classes in March

The result of the annual (regular) examination of Kashmir and Jammu divisions besides Ladakh including hard zones would be declared simultaneously in June.

Meanwhile, about the announcement of winter vacations for schools in Kashmir, the DSEK said that the decision would depend on weather conditions.

“If the weather remains favourable and does not drop to minus then we will continue our classes till the last week of December,” Mir said. He said that normal schooling started after a gap of two years and the prolonged closure of schools resulted in learning gaps among the students.

“We have already set up a plan to fill these learning gaps through remedial teaching. We have already filled around 80 percent gap and now only 20 percent is pending,” Mir said.

He said that they have made educational standards high and schools were monitored under a cluster-level monitoring process as well. “So if weather permits, we will continue our classes till December last week,” Mir said.

The J&K BOSE in its schedule has said that the schools in J&K excluding hard zones would have 180 working days, 60 days of winter vacation, and 10 days of summer vacation in one academic session.

However, the move of the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has drawn flak from the parents and other stakeholders saying that the lower-class students were ready to appear in their Term II exams in October-November.

“There is no fun in extending the process and keeping it lingering till March next year. The students have to appear in Term II exams for only two to three chapters and keeping them busy till March will serve no purpose at all,” said Muhammad Aslam, a parent from Srinagar.

The parents said that the government should allow schools to finish the Term II exam of lower class students by November for the current session.

“From next year, all the students will be mentally prepared for the Term II exam in March. There is no fun keeping students in schools till December last week,” another parent said.

He said that the department should take the decision carefully keeping in view the infrastructural facilities in government schools. The private schools have already started the process of admissions to kindergartens since last month which is likely to culminate by next month.

“If we will not conduct the exams of lower class students in November then we will not be able to accommodate the new entrants in schools. All the schools will face an accommodation crunch,” a private school teacher said.