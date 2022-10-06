DSEK proposes Term II exams of lower classes in March

Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has proposed holding Term II exams of lower classes in March.
Director School Education Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir Thursday said that the Term II exams of lower classes (primary to class 9th) would be held in March and that the proposal had already been submitted to the government.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a felicitation function organised by Allen Career Institute at SKICC here, Mir said that the government has changed the exam session and Term II of students up to class 9th would be held in March.
“We have submitted our proposal to the government. Within one or two days, the decision will be taken, most probably exams of all classes will be held in March,” he said.
Mir said that the examination of students in lower classes was conducted based on a continuous assessment process under which the students have already appeared in Unit 1, Unit 2, Term I, and Unit 3 exams while the Term II exam was pending.
“Everything will be cleared this week,” he said.
The J&K School Education Department (SED) earlier ordered shifting to the March session examination of class 10th to 12th students from the current academic session.
As per the government order, the annual 2022 examination for classes 10th to 12th would now be held in March-April 2023.
J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) has already notified the schedule for holding annual class 10th to 12th examinations in J&K and Ladakh.
As per the schedule, the annual regular examinations of classes 10th, 11th, and 12th would be held in March in both the divisions of J&K and Ladakh while the annual regular examination of hard zones of J&K and Ladakh would be held in April.
The result of the annual (regular) examination of Kashmir and Jammu divisions besides Ladakh including hard zones would be declared simultaneously in June.
Meanwhile, about the announcement of winter vacations for schools in Kashmir, the DSEK said that the decision would depend on weather conditions.
“If the weather remains favourable and does not drop to minus then we will continue our classes till the last week of December,” Mir said. He said that normal schooling started after a gap of two years and the prolonged closure of schools resulted in learning gaps among the students.
“We have already set up a plan to fill these learning gaps through remedial teaching. We have already filled around 80 percent gap and now only 20 percent is pending,” Mir said.
He said that they have made educational standards high and schools were monitored under a cluster-level monitoring process as well. “So if weather permits, we will continue our classes till December last week,” Mir said.
The J&K BOSE in its schedule has said that the schools in J&K excluding hard zones would have 180 working days, 60 days of winter vacation, and 10 days of summer vacation in one academic session.
However, the move of the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has drawn flak from the parents and other stakeholders saying that the lower-class students were ready to appear in their Term II exams in October-November.
“There is no fun in extending the process and keeping it lingering till March next year. The students have to appear in Term II exams for only two to three chapters and keeping them busy till March will serve no purpose at all,” said Muhammad Aslam, a parent from Srinagar.
The parents said that the government should allow schools to finish the Term II exam of lower class students by November for the current session.
“From next year, all the students will be mentally prepared for the Term II exam in March. There is no fun keeping students in schools till December last week,” another parent said.
He said that the department should take the decision carefully keeping in view the infrastructural facilities in government schools. The private schools have already started the process of admissions to kindergartens since last month which is likely to culminate by next month.
“If we will not conduct the exams of lower class students in November then we will not be able to accommodate the new entrants in schools. All the schools will face an accommodation crunch,” a private school teacher said.