DSP arrested for corruption, fraud, fabricating evidence

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in a case of corruption and for fabricating evidence while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted for the investigations of the case.
The DSP has been identified as Adil Mushtaq, presently posted with the Indian Reserve Police 17th Battalion.
He was arrested two days after his residence was raided and some digital evidence was seized.
The case has been registered at Police Station Nowgam vide FIR No 149/2023.
Adil has been remanded to six days of Police remand and a SIT headed by Superintendent of Police, south Srinagar, has been constituted for the investigations of the case.
“DSP of 17th IRP Adil Mushtaq was arrested under FIR No 149/2023 under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 167, 193, 201, 210, 218, and 221 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of Nowgam Police Station. A five-member SIT headed by SP South City has been entrusted with the investigation. Six-days police remand of the accused has been obtained,” Police posted on X.
The IPC Section 167 is for a public servant framing an incorrect document with the intent to cause injury while as IPC 193 is for giving or fabricating false evidence in a judicial proceeding.
IPC Section 201 states that if someone hides or destroys evidence of a crime, knowing or believing that the offense has been committed, to protect the offender from punishment.
IPC 210 states that whoever fraudulently obtains a decree or order against any person for a sum not due, or for a larger sum than is due or for any property or interest in property to which he is not entitled, or fraudulently causes a decree or order to be executed against any person after it has been satisfied or for anything in respect of which it has been satisfied, or fraudulently suffers or permits any such act to be done in his name, would be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.