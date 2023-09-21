DSP arrested for corruption, fraud, fabricating evidence

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in a case of corruption and for fabricating evidence while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted for the investigations of the case.

The DSP has been identified as Adil Mushtaq, presently posted with the Indian Reserve Police 17th Battalion.

He was arrested two days after his residence was raided and some digital evidence was seized.

The case has been registered at Police Station Nowgam vide FIR No 149/2023.