DU professor Umesh Rai appointed new VC JU

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday appointed Professor Umesh Rai from the University of Delhi as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Jammu University (JU).

“In exercise of powers vested in me under Section 12 of the Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act, 1969, I, Manoj Sinha, hereby appoint Professor Umesh Rai, Professor, Department of Zoology, Delhi University as Vice Chancellor of the University of Jammu for a period of three years with effect from the date he takes over the charge,” a communication issued by the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat said this evening.