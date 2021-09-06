Dulloo asks govt deptts to clear electricity dues

He warned that the properly assessed bills should be cleared by each department on a monthly basis and a shortfall in budget allocation with proper justification would be projected in the Revised Estimates (RE) 2021-22.

“It has come to the notice of the Finance department that there are outstanding/pending electricity dues against various government departments of Union Territory of J&K. Each department is supposed to clear the electricity bills of their offices raised by Power Development Department (PDD) every month by way of contra-credit/book adjustment at respective treasuries,” Dulloo stated.

"To streamline payment of electricity dues, it is impressed upon all the Administrative Secretaries to instruct the Heads of the Department (s) and Drawing and Disbursing Officer(s) under their administrative control to clear the electricity dues immediately. The properly assessed bills shall be cleared by each department on monthly basis and shortfall in budget allocation with proper justification shall be projected in the Revised Estimates 2021-22,” Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance department said.

Earlier in June this year, JPDCL chairman Jagmohan Sharma and Managing Director Gurmeet Singh in a press conference in Jammu had informed that various government departments, including Jammu Municipal Corporation and Jal Shakti ((PHE) department owed a whopping Rs 1800 Cr to it (JPDCL). According to them, only Jammu Municipal Corporation had to clear its outstanding dues of Rs 300 Cr to the Corporation.