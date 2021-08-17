Dulloo relieves Mehta of additional charge

Jammu: The government on Tuesday relieved the Chief Secretary A K Mehta of his additional charge of the post of Financial Commissioner, Finance department and assigned the post to Atal Dulloo, presently Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), H&ME department.

As per GAD order, Vivek Bhardwaj, IAS (WB:1990) has been posted as new Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department.

“In the interest of administration, Atal Dulloo, IAS (AGMUT:1989), Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Health and Medical Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, relieving A.K. Mehta, IAS of the additional charge of the post, with immediate effect. He shall also be the Chairman and Managing Director Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation. Vivek Bhardwaj, IAS (WB:1990), is posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Health and Medical Education Department,” read GAD order referring to the order of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training issued on August 13.

ACC vide order No. 37/25/2021-EO(SM-I) dated August 13, 2021 had approved the inter-cadre deputation of Bhardwaj from West Bengal cadre to AGMUT cadre (J&K segment) for two years.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Department of Personnel and Training (AIS Division) for the inter-cadre deputation of Vivek Bhardwaj, IAS (WB:1990) from West Bengal cadre to AGMUT cadre (Jammu and Kashmir segment) initially for a period of two years in relaxation of the policy as a special case,” the order had read.

Bhardwaj was serving as Additional Secretary in MHA, before he was deputed to J&K.

Besides Bhardwaj, ACC, same day had also deputed two IPS officers Abhishek Mahajan and Lakshay Sharma, from UP and Manipur cadre respectively, to J&K.

Meanwhile, the General Administration Department, through a separate order, also designated Rehana Batul as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Public Grievances.

“In terms of proviso(i) to sub-rule (5) of Rule 21 of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service Rules, 2008, Rehana Batul, JKAS, Secretary to the Government, Public Grievances, is hereby designated as Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Public Grievances, with immediate effect,” read the GAD order.