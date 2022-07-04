Duo killed in Kupwara road mishap

"The duo was immediately taken to a nearby hospital by locals where they were declared as brought dead on arrival," SHO added.

"The accused driver Hilal Ahmad Khan of Krusan Lolab, had initially fled from the spot but was later arrested. A case under relevant sections has been registered against him," he added.

Meanwhile the deceased have been identified as Rashid Ahmad son of Ghulam Hassan Shah and Adil Ahmad Shah son of Nisar Ahmad Shah, both residents of Baba Hayatpora Lolab.