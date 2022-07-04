Duo killed in Kupwara road mishap
Kupwara: A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a load carrier in Lolab area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said on Monday.
Station House Officer (SHO) Lalpora Mushtaq Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the incident took place Monday afternoon when a load carrier hit motorcycle of the deceased duo at Rednag resulting in critical injuries to the motorcyclist and his pillion rider.
"The duo was immediately taken to a nearby hospital by locals where they were declared as brought dead on arrival," SHO added.
"The accused driver Hilal Ahmad Khan of Krusan Lolab, had initially fled from the spot but was later arrested. A case under relevant sections has been registered against him," he added.
Meanwhile the deceased have been identified as Rashid Ahmad son of Ghulam Hassan Shah and Adil Ahmad Shah son of Nisar Ahmad Shah, both residents of Baba Hayatpora Lolab.
According to relatives of the deceased duo, both happened to be close friends and were in their early twenties.
"They were working in separate hotels at Pahalgam. Rashid had come back to home yesterday while as Adil came today morning. They both had left for a trip this morning," said one of the relative.