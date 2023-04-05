Duty of press to speak truth to power: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday quashed Centre's refusal to grant security clearance to Malayalam news channel MediaOne, while emphasising that the press had a duty to speak truth to power and inform citizens about facts and the government cannot make national security claims out of thin air.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said critical views of a media organisation can't be termed anti-establishment and also pulled the central government for raising national security claims in "thin air".

The top court said: "An independent press is vital for the robust functioning of a democratic republic.