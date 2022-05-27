Dwivedi, Amit get additional charge of H&ME, Mining Departments

Jammu: J&K government on Friday assigned the additional charge of Health and Medical Education (H&ME) and Mining Departments to the Principal Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) and Secretary ARI and Trainings Department respectively.

As per GAD order, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS (AGMUT:1997), Principal Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department will hold charge of the Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department in addition to his own duties till further orders.