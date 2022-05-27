Dwivedi, Amit get additional charge of H&ME, Mining Departments

Jammu: J&K government on Friday assigned the additional charge of Health and Medical Education (H&ME) and Mining Departments to the Principal Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) and Secretary ARI and Trainings Department respectively.
As per GAD order, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS (AGMUT:1997), Principal Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department will hold charge of the Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department in addition to his own duties till further orders.
Amit Sharma, JKAS, Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department will hold charge of the Administrative Secretary Mining Department in addition to his own duties till further orders.
Earlier on May 20, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had transferred J&K Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education Naveen Kumar Choudhary and J&K Commissioner Secretary Mining Department M Raju to Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh respectively.