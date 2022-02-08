Dynastic parties biggest threat to democracy: PM

The Rajya Sabha adopted the motion of thanks after negating all amendments moved by opposition members.

The Congress staged a walkout from the House during the prime minister's address, prompting Modi to say that one needs to listen too in a democracy and alleging that the party was used to only preaching to others till now.

Modi suggested that the opposition party change its name from Indian National Congress to 'Federation of Congress' and urged it to not impose its frustration and despair on the people of the country as loss and victory happen in politics.