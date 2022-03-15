Dynastic politics dangerous to democracy, have to fight it: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said a conscious decision was taken to not give tickets to children of BJP MPs for assembly polls as dynastic politics is dangerous for democracy and the party is against it, sources said.

Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting in the backdrop of the party's stupendous performance in the recent elections, Modi also gave a task to MPs from the five states where polls were held to identify at least 100 booths in their respective constituencies, where the BJP got relatively fewer votes and identify the reasons, the sources said.