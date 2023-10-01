DySP Adil, ASP Budgam suspended

Jammu: J&K government Sunday placed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Adil Mushtaq and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Budgam Gowhar Ahmad Khan under suspension, with immediate effect.

Both the officers have been suspended in terms of Rule 31(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956 under different cases, through two separate orders issued by J&K Home Department.

As per orders, both the officers would remain attached with Zonal Police Headquarters Kashmir, during their period of suspension. “In terms of Rule 31(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956, Adil Mushtaq, Deputy Superintendent of Police, PID No KPS155772, shall be deemed to have been placed under suspension with effect from September 21, 2023 i.e., the date of arrest of the Officer in case FIR No.149/2023 under sections 7, 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and section 167, 193, 201, 210, 218, 221 of IPC in Police Station Nowgam,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.

“… pending enquiry into his conduct, Gowhar Ahmad Khan, Additional Superintendent of Police Budgam, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” read another order issued by Goyal.