E-governance made Govt citizen-friendly, eased interface with people: LG Sinha

It was informed that the department has notified that all Patwaris will remain physically present in their respective Patwar Halqas from 10 am to 12 noon, every Monday to Friday, for the convenience of people.

The Lt Governor also launched dedicated revenue helpline and IEC videos of Revenue Department for effective implementation of government programmes/schemes.

The Revenue helpline for ensuring prompt disposal of grievances, complaints pertaining to the Revenue Department are 0191-2456100(landline) and 9419372000(Whatsapp).

We have introduced e-governance to make the government citizen-friendly and further ease the interface between government and people, the Lt Governor said.