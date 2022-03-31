E-governance made Govt citizen-friendly, eased interface with people: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched G2C Services, 24x7 dedicated helpline, and IEC-Videos of Revenue Department at the Raj Bhavan. Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the institutional arrangements and processes to support the effective land administration and revenue related service delivery to the citizens will bring in greater transparency into the functioning of the department.
He further observed that 1662 Patwar Halqas institutionalized with the establishment of offices of Patwaris will ensure availability of the first interface of revenue hierarchy to the citizens in their areas of jurisdiction and prompt delivery of services.
It was informed that the department has notified that all Patwaris will remain physically present in their respective Patwar Halqas from 10 am to 12 noon, every Monday to Friday, for the convenience of people.
The Lt Governor also launched dedicated revenue helpline and IEC videos of Revenue Department for effective implementation of government programmes/schemes.
The Revenue helpline for ensuring prompt disposal of grievances, complaints pertaining to the Revenue Department are 0191-2456100(landline) and 9419372000(Whatsapp).
We have introduced e-governance to make the government citizen-friendly and further ease the interface between government and people, the Lt Governor said.
“Easing of Land Governance through digitization of land records has brought transformation in the life of ordinary citizens. With one-click access to land records & linking of Aadhaar and Mobile numbers will streamline service delivery, besides completely eradicating scope of record tampering and encroachments”, he added.
The G2C Revenue Services launched today include Encumbrance, Demarcation, Mutation, Online Fard Extracts among others. Further, Information Education and Communication (IEC)-Videos on the use of initiatives of ‘Aaapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani’, Land pass Books, and ‘Soochit Rahe-Sachet Rahe’ for operationalisation of Real-Time Land Information System (RTLIS), Seeding of Mobile Numbers and Aadhar in the land records were also launched.
The Lt Governor called upon the Deputy Commissioners to make use of Whatsapp groups and Video-on-Wheels facility to take the IEC videos to maximum number of citizens for an effective information campaign.
The Lt Governor observed that with greater transparency and a renewed sense of accountability, the revenue department has witnessed transformational citizen-centric changes in the last 1.5 years.
The Lt Governor underscored that project of ‘Har Patwar- Ek Patwar Khana’, Revenue Helpline and the drive to issue land passbooks in three languages are unique interventions of J&K UT.
Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, J&K has emerged as a leading UT in the entire country for making land records information easily accessible to all, the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor also complimented the Revenue Department and the District Administrations for completing the project of Har Patwar Ek Patwar Khana in record time.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor handed over Land passbooks to citizens, while similar Land Passbooks were provided to the people in Kashmir division at their doorsteps by the concerned Tehsildars.
Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, while speaking on the occasion said that changes in the revenue department have brought a new era of transparency and accountability.
Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Commissioner Secretary, Revenue briefed the chair on the features and process of using different services launched.
R K Goyal Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner, Revenue; Administrative secretaries; Divisional Commissioners; Deputy Commissioners and revenue officers were present on the occasion in person and through virtual mode.