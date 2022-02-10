e-governance models | Govt launches Digital JK, Digital Districts, Digital Panchayats

He further directed that the services may be delivered in three languages i.e. English, Hindi and Urdu with Voice-to-Text conversion and Document Extraction facilities.

Services will be end-to-end digitized and documents will be issued and delivered to the applicant online via ‘Digi Locker’ without any human interference. Finally, efforts should be made to ensure that all the services will be available on ‘UMANG’ platform.

All these efforts will improve the service delivery system and enhance system efficiencies besides reducing unnecessary footfall in offices. The IT Department was asked to start this programme with a campaign titled ‘Your Mobile, Our Office’ and promote e-services literacy among the beneficiaries.