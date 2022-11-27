e-transactions increased from 20 lakh in 2013 to 38.5 Cr in 2022: LG Sinha

Katra: Stressing that technology was making a real difference in the lives of the people, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that in 2013 the total number of e-transaction was merely 20 lakh but this year, till November 25, the number of e-transaction was 38.50 crore.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the valedictory session of the 25th National Conference on e-Governance (NCoe-G) at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) in Katra, the LG said, on an average J&K is recording 550 e-transactions every minute.
He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K was an emerging model of digital government with focus on transparent governance and citizen-centric approach to delivering public services.
The LG expressed gratitude to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, all the central departments, states and union territory governments and said that the 25th NCoe-G in J&K would prove to be a milestone in the direction of fulfilling the resolve of a digital society.
“The agreement between the J&K government and Haryana government is expected to strengthen and deepen the collaboration on knowledge sharing, IT initiatives and best practices in e-Governance,” he said. “Delivering efficient, effective, and accountable governance is our top priority. IT Department coordinating across the departments to ensure citizens interact and access information and services and provide feedback to improve service delivery.”
The LG underscored that despite being a late entrant in digital transformation, J&K had achieved several milestones with solid technical architecture at the service of citizens.
“Speedy development is the new identity of J&K,” he said.
The LG said that the launch of Digital J&K Vision Document and launch of J&K Cyber Security Policy would promote a common approach to use the power of innovation and secure the IT assets in the rapidly changing technology landscape.
Speaking on the digital transformational journey of J&K, the LG shared the vision of the J&K government to expand e-Governance to the next level.
“We have prepared a roadmap and action plan for the next one, three, and five years. More than 500 services will be made online in the next 3 years for a better digital delivery ecosystem,” he said. “Line to online is our prime objective and instead of traveling to Government offices, people just need to walk to the web. Our strategy is to enable the people to access high quality services anywhere, anytime, on any device. All services in mobile for mobile workforce.”
The LG said that the government was also working on the development of IT infrastructure, technology-led market linkages, encouraging emerging concepts like use of AI in agriculture for the welfare of the farmers, layered public grievances, and use of Metaverse (for global tourism).
He said that initiatives like e-Office, BEAMS-Empowerment, Aapki Zameen-AapkiNigrani, Aap Ka Mobile Hamara Daftar, e-Unnat, Digi Locker, and Meri Pehchaan has established accountability and transparency in governance.
“Digital J&K Internship scheme for youth has been started which will provide an opportunity for a student to secure firsthand and practical work experience in the IT sector,” the LG said. “Several digital initiatives of the Rural Development Department have empowered grassroots democracy. In the recently concluded Back to Village programme, 3 lakh villagers accessed various government services online which reflects increased trust of the citizens.”
He also invited suggestions from all stakeholders to build a better digital ecosystem in J&K.
In his address, Chief Minister of Harayana, Manohar Lal said that in the changing J&K, he was looking forward to J&K-Haryana collaboration.
Recalling his deep connection with J&K, he said, “I am witnessing a new, changing J&K. We are looking forward to the new J&K-Haryana collaboration and are committed to support J&K government in meeting the goals.”
Lal highlighted the IT interventions and several digital initiatives of the Haryana government to bring transparency in the system and streamlining the public service delivery system.
The event witnessed the launch of J&K Vision Document and J&K Cyber Security policy and a MoU between IT Department J&K and DITECH Haryana.
Chief Secretary of Haryana Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Secretary of J&K Arun Kumar Mehta, Secretary of DARPG V Srinivas and Commissioner Secretary to J&K Government, Information Technology Department Prerna Puri also spoke on the occasion.
On the occasion, J&K government also signed MoUs with SMVDU and National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) for capacity building of the youth and collaborations in the IT sector.
Offer letters were handed over to the interns selected for Digital Internship Programme providing youth of J&K with opportunity to contribute to existing digital projects of the government.
A short film highlighting the e-services extended to the people by the J&K government was also showcased.
The two-day conference was organised by the J&K government in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.
Vice Chancellor of SMVDU Prof Ravindra Kumar Sinha, officials from central ministries and departments, vice chancellors of various universities; ADGP Jammu, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, CEO of SMVDSB, Deputy Commissioner Reasi and delegates from different states and union territories were also present on the occasion.