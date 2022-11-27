e-transactions increased from 20 lakh in 2013 to 38.5 Cr in 2022: LG Sinha

Katra: Stressing that technology was making a real difference in the lives of the people, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that in 2013 the total number of e-transaction was merely 20 lakh but this year, till November 25, the number of e-transaction was 38.50 crore.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the valedictory session of the 25th National Conference on e-Governance (NCoe-G) at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) in Katra, the LG said, on an average J&K is recording 550 e-transactions every minute.

He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K was an emerging model of digital government with focus on transparent governance and citizen-centric approach to delivering public services.

The LG expressed gratitude to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, all the central departments, states and union territory governments and said that the 25th NCoe-G in J&K would prove to be a milestone in the direction of fulfilling the resolve of a digital society.