E-Unnat web portal fulfills dream of J&K citizens of responsive governance

Srinagar: J&K Government is empowering the citizens of J&K particularly youngsters to avail government services at the click of a button on e-portal; accessed by logging into eunnat.jk.gov.in.

It is a dream come true for the youngsters who always aspired for using the power of technology to access and avail services provided by different departments of the UT to become a partner in the governance of UT.

Being tech savvy they always envisioned of the system that is in consonance with their wishes and aspirations.

They wanted to use the gadgets in their hands to reach where they had to spend days wandering in the corridors of government offices.