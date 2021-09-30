Each district should have a medical college: PM Modi

Talking about the erstwhile Medical Council of India (MCI), he said that questions used to be raised on its decisions and there were allegations on its transparency. These had an adverse impact on quality of medical education and delivery of health services, the prime minister said.

He said after efforts and many challenges, the government was finally able to bring reform by forming the National Medical Commission in place of the MCI. The impact of the commission is now visible, Prime Minister Modi said.

Modi said when he became chief minister of Gujarat 20 years ago, there were many challenges in the areas of medical infrastructure, medical education and treatment facilities, but he accepted the challenges and tried to change the situation with collective efforts.

He said the shortcomings in the health sector, which he felt as a chief minister, are now being removed in the country.

The Centre worked on a national approach and a new national policy to transform the health sector, Modi said.

"Health is a state subject and I know what difficulties are there, because I was also a chief minister. We worked on that. The problem here was that the health system was divided and there was a lack connectivity and collective approach at the national level," he said.

"There was also a gap in traditional and modern medicine systems, and the shortcomings in governance also needed to be removed. Therefore, we started working on a new national health policy," he said.

The prime minister said that from Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to Ayushman Bharat and now, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, many such efforts are being made.