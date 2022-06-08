EAM Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Iranian counterpart

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held wide-ranging talks with his visiting Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday against the backdrop of widespread anger in West Asia over controversial remarks on Prophet

Mohammad made by two former BJP spokespersons. Abdollahian is on a three-day visit to India with an aim to further enhance the bilateral ties as well as to discuss key regional and global developments, including the situation in Afghanistan.