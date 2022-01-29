‘Early signs of COVID19 plateau in J&K'

Over the past four days, COVID19 cases have been declining in almost every district of J&K. While citing the case trends in the Jammu and Kashmir divisions, Prof Khan said, Jammu was having more evident signs of a plateau and its COVID19 curve was almost flat over the past four days.

In Kashmir division, and in J&K cumulative, he said, there was a decline and a downward curve in cases. He said the cases in individual districts have been fluctuating but most districts have a pronounced decline.

“Except district Kupwara in Kashmir division which seems to have a late spike and may not have peaked yet,” he said. Similarly, in Jammu division, he said, district Poonch was trailing behind the other districts in terms of its decline in cases.