Earthquakes in Chenab Valley | Mild, low intensity tremors can prevent big disasters: Experts

Bhaderwah: A series of mild intensity earthquakes mixed with aftershocks, that rattled Chenab Valley in general and Bhaderwah in particular since Tuesday, leaving residents panicked and under fear psychosis have got a little consolation after seismic experts said that the small-scale earthquakes could prevent big disasters.

After repeated earthquakes and tremors in Doda and other areas, Head of the Department of the Institute of Mountain Environment of Jammu University’s Bhaderwah campus, Neeraj Sharma said that the small-scale earthquakes and aftershocks could prevent big disasters as it releases tectonic stress on a continuous basis.

He said that the local earthquakes and aftershocks, which were continuously rattling Chenab Valley, could be due to fault in tectonic plates in Kishtwar. “Seismologists are worried about faults in tectonic plates in Reasi also, as stress is developing there since long due to non release of pressure,” Sharma said.