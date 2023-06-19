Earthquakes in Chenab Valley | Mild, low intensity tremors can prevent big disasters: Experts

Bhaderwah: A series of mild intensity earthquakes mixed with aftershocks, that rattled Chenab Valley in general and Bhaderwah in particular since Tuesday, leaving residents panicked and under fear psychosis have got a little consolation after seismic experts said that the small-scale earthquakes could prevent big disasters.
After repeated earthquakes and tremors in Doda and other areas, Head of the Department of the Institute of Mountain Environment of Jammu University’s Bhaderwah campus, Neeraj Sharma said that the small-scale earthquakes and aftershocks could prevent big disasters as it releases tectonic stress on a continuous basis.
He said that the local earthquakes and aftershocks, which were continuously rattling Chenab Valley, could be due to fault in tectonic plates in Kishtwar. “Seismologists are worried about faults in tectonic plates in Reasi also, as stress is developing there since long due to non release of pressure,” Sharma said.
"Large tectonic plates beneath the surface are spread over millions of square kilometers among which there are some faults including Kishtwar fault and Reasi faults in J&K. Both these faults are very active. I believe the repeated earthquakes in Bhaderwah region could be a result of Kishtwar fault," he said.
Sharma said that seismologists and other earth science experts were very much worried about the other fault at Reasi because stress was developing for a long time and it had not released like in Kishtwar fault.
“If the small strains keep on developing and it continues to release energy in the form of small earthquakes upto the intensity of 5 or 5.5, then we can say that we are comparatively safe and there is less possibility of bigger earthquakes,” he said.
Back-to-back tremors and aftershocks have continued to jolt Doda district since Tuesday when the first earthquake of 5.4-magnitude rattled the entire Chenab Valley.
Since then a total of 10 tremors and aftershocks have been felt, the epicentre of the majority of which was in or around Bhaderwah.
Hundreds of structures including government buildings, schools, and residential houses have developed major cracks due to the series of tremors and residents are finding it very difficult to cope up with the situation.
"We are trying our best by erecting wooden poles to support the roof which has developed huge cracks. It is dangerous to reside in this structure with my family. However, we have no other option as the majority of the houses in our neighborhood are facing a similar situation," said Murtaza Khan of village upper Dandi, Bhaderwah.
Although of mild intensity but shaking of earth at regular intervals triggered panic among the people, bringing back the fear psychosis of 2013, when nearly 47 tremors shook Bhaderwah Valley in a span of two months and people were forced to take shelter under open sky and tented accommodations for more than 3 months as nearly 70 percent of the residential structures suffered partial damage.
People of Chenab Valley are apprehensive of major tremor after a study of the US scientists published in 2015, which predicted that there was a possibility of a major earthquake in J&K.
According to an Oregon State University statement, new geologic mapping in the Himalayan Mountains of Kashmir suggests that the region is ripe for a major earthquake that could endanger the lives of as many as a million people.