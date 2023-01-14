ECI calls meeting on Jan 16; invites NC, PDP from J&K

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) from J&K are among 57 recognised regional (state) political parties invited by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to participate in the RVM demonstration and discussion on “Improving voter participation of domestic migrants using remote voting” on January 16 in New Delhi.

As per ECI communiqué, the objective of meeting is to solicit the views of the recognised national and state political parties, as the most important stakeholders in the electoral process, in the matter to effectively recommend required legislative changes, changes in administrative procedures and finalise voting method or technology - Remote Electronic Voting Machines (RVMs).

"It is in the context and desirability of ensuring that domestic migrants are able to exercise their franchise to improve participation and deepen democracy further," ECI has specified.