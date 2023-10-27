ECI orders special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in J&K

Srinagar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) Friday ordered the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in all the parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir with January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in this regard a notice had been issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K.

As per the notice, the timeline for publication of the integrated draft electoral roll is October 27, 2023, while the timeline period for filing claims and objections is October 27, 2023, to December 9, 2023.

Similarly, the notice reads that special campaign dates are November 4, 5, 18, and 19, 2023.

The notice reads that the timeline for disposal of claims and objections is December 26, 2023, while the timeline for final publication of the electoral roll is November 5, 2024.

“The Draft Photo Electoral Rolls 2024 will be available at district headquarters, tehsil offices, offices of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Jammu Municipal Corporation, booth level officers at polling station level, and on the website of the CEO, J&K (ceojk.nic.in) for the information of all concerned,” the notice reads. “Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (Migrant) in Delhi, Jammu, and Udhampur will receive the claims and objections from the Kashmiri migrants living within their jurisdiction as per the mentioned schedule.”

The notice reads that all individuals who are 18 years of age or above on January 1, 2024, can get their names enrolled in the electoral rolls by filing Form No 6 used for the registration of new electors.

It said that Form 7 could be used for objections to proposed inclusion or deletion of name in the existing electoral roll, Form 8 could be used for multiple purposes like correction of any particulars in the roll, shifting of residence (within or outside constituency), replacement of EPIC, and marking of person with disability, and Form 6 B could be used for capturing Aadhaar number of the existing electors.

The notice also reads that in addition, all those who would attain the age of eligibility on the remaining three qualifying dates of April 1, July 1, and October 1, 2024, could also submit their advance claims and the Forms and Draft Electoral Roll could be downloaded at www.ceojk.nic.in.