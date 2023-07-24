ECI to take call, J&K ready to hold elections: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reiterated that his administration is fully prepared to hold elections in J&K, which post Article 370 has been witnessing improved security scenario and return of peace.

"However, the call vis-à-vis the appropriate time to conduct elections is to be taken by the Election Commission of India. We are ready to abide by the call, as and when the constitutional body decides. There are certain people who are doing politics for vested interests despite knowing that there is no reason to doubt the sanctity of the promise made by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the floor of the Parliament to hold elections after delimitation which has been completed,” he stated, while taking an oblique dig at the political detractors.

He made these remarks in an exclusive interview to Doordarshan, days ahead of the fourth anniversary of August 5, when the Article 370 and Article 35 A were abrogated.

Crediting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the positive transformation in J&K, post abrogation of Article 370, LG Sinha asserted that decline in violence and cessation of Hartal culture, street protests ‘sponsored’ by Pakistan were discernible changes indicating towards the improved security situation and return of peace. “Change is visible as the common citizens are enjoying more freedom and living a normal life; enjoying late night strolls along the banks of Dal and Jhelum. Even shops remain open till late night. This is the scenario which is in contrast with the one prevalent till a few years ago,” he said.

He said that the positive turnaround happened with the resolve of the top political leadership of the day, desire for peace by the common citizens of J&K and transparent policies aimed at the welfare of people, who formed the core of all decisions in the present dispensation, both at the Centre and in the Union Territory.

“Youth have opted for laptops over stones. They are our hope for positive change and progress in Jammu and Kashmir,’ he said.