ECI to take call, J&K ready to hold elections: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reiterated that his administration is fully prepared to hold elections in J&K, which post Article 370 has been witnessing improved security scenario and return of peace.
"However, the call vis-à-vis the appropriate time to conduct elections is to be taken by the Election Commission of India. We are ready to abide by the call, as and when the constitutional body decides. There are certain people who are doing politics for vested interests despite knowing that there is no reason to doubt the sanctity of the promise made by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the floor of the Parliament to hold elections after delimitation which has been completed,” he stated, while taking an oblique dig at the political detractors.
He made these remarks in an exclusive interview to Doordarshan, days ahead of the fourth anniversary of August 5, when the Article 370 and Article 35 A were abrogated.
Crediting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the positive transformation in J&K, post abrogation of Article 370, LG Sinha asserted that decline in violence and cessation of Hartal culture, street protests ‘sponsored’ by Pakistan were discernible changes indicating towards the improved security situation and return of peace. “Change is visible as the common citizens are enjoying more freedom and living a normal life; enjoying late night strolls along the banks of Dal and Jhelum. Even shops remain open till late night. This is the scenario which is in contrast with the one prevalent till a few years ago,” he said.
He said that the positive turnaround happened with the resolve of the top political leadership of the day, desire for peace by the common citizens of J&K and transparent policies aimed at the welfare of people, who formed the core of all decisions in the present dispensation, both at the Centre and in the Union Territory.
“Youth have opted for laptops over stones. They are our hope for positive change and progress in Jammu and Kashmir,’ he said.
ON AMARNATH YATRA
Buoyed over the positive feedback on ongoing Amarnath Yatra from the pilgrims, LG Sinha lauded the contribution made by all stakeholders including locals.
“Perfect synergy among the different security agencies; officers of civil and police administration who all are working in tandem to make this pious spiritual Yatra safe and successful despite so many challenges and above all, the local contributing their bit as always to make it a memorable experience for the pilgrims from different corners of the country are the forces behind the successful conduct of ongoing pilgrimage. Even many pilgrims from foreign countries have visited the shrine. During my visits there, pilgrims shared their happiness with me and satisfaction over excellent arrangements. All these pilgrims will act as our brand ambassadors. In the last 23 days or so, over 3.20 lakh pilgrims have performed pilgrimage exceeding the corresponding number during the same period last year,’ he said.
ON G20 SUMMIT
Lieutenant Governor remarked that the successful conduct of G20 Tourism working Group meeting in Srinagar enhanced J&K’s brand value at the international level and also helped attract an influx of foreign tourists. “This was all unprecedented,” he said.
ON KASHMIRI PANDIT MIGRANTS
LG Sinha stated that many schemes for the welfare of KP migrants were in pipeline and under two packages, they were provided with 6000 jobs and the complete target of 6000 houses for them would also be met by next year. “Some unfortunate incidents did occur but I’m in touch with them and all issues related to security and posting have been addressed,” he said.
ON LAND RIGHTS
LG Sinha reassured that his administration safeguarded interests and rights of domiciles vis-a-vis agricultural land and its purchase
Pointing towards another remarkable achievement, he asserted that investment proposals worth over Rs 80,000 Cr, under new industrial policy, would help generate employment opportunities for J&K youth.
“30000 government posts have been filled. Around 5 lakh jobs we anticipate through industrial investment. Nearly Rs 25,000 Cr investments are on ground. Besides, the government is pro-active to promote self-employment among the women and youth. Around 6 lakh women have been connected through self-help groups,” he said.
HOUSES FOR LANDLESS, POOR
Taking a dig at the political detractors, LG Sinha said that there were some people who presumed that state land was their exclusive property and they would use government land and property for themselves and their kin. “Times have changed. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will give land to 8000 identified poor, landless families under PMAY. More than one lakh houses have been approved under PMAY,’ he said.
He asserted that the termination of employees for their involvement in anti-national activities was as per constitutional provisions and the process would continue. “There will be no compromise with national security,” Lieutenant Governor said.
While enlisting the achievements of his administration in the last couple of years, he stated that 450 services were available online which reflected successful implementation of e-governance; PSGA implementation; expedited pace of development works; implementation of Panchayati Raj Act whereunder the people’s representatives have identified 35,000 works.
“On tourism front, last year 1.88 lakh tourists visited and we anticipate a manifold increase in the number, crossing 2 crore,” he said.