Ecological security will lead to economic security: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that ecological security would lead to economic security.
An official spokesman in a statement said that addressing a national conference on ‘India@G20’, the LG here while stressing upon the synergy between developmental activities and environment conservation to ensure global prosperity and better quality of life for all said, “Ecological security will lead to economic security and strengthen our social development initiatives.”
The conference was organised by IIM Jammu, IIT Jammu, AIIMS Jammu, in collaboration with Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) to deliberate upon priorities, prospects, and the way forward for creating an inclusive and sustainable society.
“The aspirations of humanity can be fulfilled only in the conditions of peace. And, I strongly believe, 'Ahimsa' deeply rooted in our great civilisation, is making the world realise the futility of conflict and utility of dialogue,” the LG said.
He said that during India’s G20 presidency, green, accelerated, inclusive and sustainable growth were top priorities and the world was looking at the country with a hope to deal with the challenges of Covid, climate change and conflict.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a new vision to the world that climate change cannot be fought from conference tables alone but it has to be fought from the dinner tables in every home. This will pave the way for sustainable and inclusive development,” the LG said.
He said that India would play the most important and constructive role for the climate future and shape the action plan for mitigation, adaptation, and environmental management systems.
“India will guide the world towards achieving the goal of environmentally sustainable development,” the LG said.
He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India had given a new social model to the world for equitable development.
The LG said that ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ had provided a robust framework for rapid and sustainable growth.
He also underscored the important role of premier institutions like IIM, IIT, and AIIMS and the youth to provide future solutions to humanity.
The LG emphasised on exchange of best practices and increased cooperation between the countries for digitally empowered society and knowledge-based economy.
He said that the G20 represents 60 percent of the world population, accounts 85 percent of global GDP, and 75 percent of global trade.
“I am confident that India’s G20 presidency will give new impetus to global relations and strengthen the spirit of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,’” the LG said.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta also shared his views and highlighted the efforts to fulfill India’s G20 goals.
Chairman, BoG, IIM Jammu, Milind Kamble; Chairman, BoG, IIT Jammu, Sharad Saraf; President AIIMs Jammu, Prof Y K Gupta; Director IIM Jammu, Prof BS Sahay; Executive Director, AIIMS Jammu, Prof Shakti Gupta; and Director, IIT Jammu, Prof Manoj Singh Gaur were also present on the occasion.