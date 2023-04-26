Ecological security will lead to economic security: LG Sinha

“The aspirations of humanity can be fulfilled only in the conditions of peace. And, I strongly believe, 'Ahimsa' deeply rooted in our great civilisation, is making the world realise the futility of conflict and utility of dialogue,” the LG said.

He said that during India’s G20 presidency, green, accelerated, inclusive and sustainable growth were top priorities and the world was looking at the country with a hope to deal with the challenges of Covid, climate change and conflict.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a new vision to the world that climate change cannot be fought from conference tables alone but it has to be fought from the dinner tables in every home. This will pave the way for sustainable and inclusive development,” the LG said.

He said that India would play the most important and constructive role for the climate future and shape the action plan for mitigation, adaptation, and environmental management systems.

“India will guide the world towards achieving the goal of environmentally sustainable development,” the LG said.

He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India had given a new social model to the world for equitable development.