Economic progress should benefit poorest of poor, people living in far-flung areas: LG

File Photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha
File Photo of J&K LG Manoj SinhaMir Imran for Greater Kashmir
Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said called upon the officers to ensure that the benefits of the economic progress percolate down to the poorest of the poor and those living in far-flung areas of J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Constitution Day celebrations to mark the 73rd anniversary of the adoption of constitution, the LG said, “Our constitution is the holy book and enshrines eternal values that remain as our guiding principles. Today, let us all take a pledge to uphold these values and fulfill our fundamental duties to build a stronger India.”

He also extended warm greetings to the people on the occasion and paid tributes to the founding fathers of the constitution.

