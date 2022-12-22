ED appoints Dr Umair Mir as new head for J&K

Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday appointed Dr Umair Mir from the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) as its new head for Jammu and Kashmir.
He would now be holding charge of ED’s Joint Director of J&K.
The ED has its two offices – zonal office at Srinagar and sub-zonal office at Jammu.
Mir was initially appointed as ED’s Deputy Director of Jammu zone in May 2019 and now he has been promoted to the rank of Joint Director.
Besides J&K, he would also head Chandigarh union territory and Himachal Pradesh state and thus will be head-in-charge of one state and 2 union territories of north India.
He would be supervising some important and sensitive cases in J&K.
Mir is an IRS officer of 2010 batch and has served in the premier intelligence and investigations agency Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Mumbai for three years.
He has also served in the Special Branch of Mumbai Customs, Service Tax and Central Excise.
Mir is a medical graduate from Mumbai University.