ED appoints Dr Umair Mir as new head for J&K

Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday appointed Dr Umair Mir from the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) as its new head for Jammu and Kashmir.

He would now be holding charge of ED’s Joint Director of J&K.

The ED has its two offices – zonal office at Srinagar and sub-zonal office at Jammu.

Mir was initially appointed as ED’s Deputy Director of Jammu zone in May 2019 and now he has been promoted to the rank of Joint Director.