ED raids 8 places in money laundering case

Jammu: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday conducted searches at eight locations in Jammu, Kathua and Pathankot, in connection with a case of money laundering allegedly by an educational trust, belonging to the family of former minister and chairperson of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Choudhary Lal Singh.

Singh’s wife and former MLA Basohli Kanta Andotra is the chairperson of R B Educational Trust, against which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had lodged an FIR in 2020 and charge sheet was filed in 2021.

As per the CBI chargesheet, the offence vis-à-vis irregularities in purchase of land by Trust were established against Andotra and Ravinder Singh, the then Patwari of Patwar Halqa Karandi Khurd and Muthi Hardo in 2011.

The CBI chargesheet had alleged criminal connivance in the issuance of land between January 4 and 7, 2021, without mentioning details in respect of violation of the ceiling limit of 100 standards kanals, imposed under Section 14 of the Jammu and Kashmir Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976, thereby giving undue pecuniary benefits to the Trust.

On this basis, the Trust had acquired multiple pieces of land of about 329 kanals vide three gift deeds. Another six retired and serving revenue officials too had figured in the CBI chargesheet for allegedly helping the main accused.

Sources mentioned that the land acquired in violation of J&K Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976 was being used for running schools and other commercial establishments.

Official sources said that the ED searches, in connection with the investigation related to this case, were conducted in the premises of the Trust, its chairperson, revenue official named in CBI chargesheet for illegally issuing Fards in favour of Trust for deed execution; land donors and witnesses.