ED sends reminder notice to Geelani to deposit Rs 14.40L penalty in 10 days

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a reminder notice to separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, directing him to pay Rs 14.40 lakh penalty imposed on him under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) within 10 days of receipt of the notice.

The copy of the notice dated July 13 has been viewed by IANS.

The Assistant Director of ED sent the reminder notice to Geelani, directing him to pay the penalty of Rs 14.40 lakh, which was imposed upon on him under FEMA. The notice further asked Geelani to deposit the amount within 10 days of receipt of the notice in the form of demand draft.