Editor-in-Chief Mirror of Kashmir Ghulam Hassan Kaloo bereaved; wife passes away

Srinagar: Wife of senior journalist and editor-in-chief of English daily Mirror of Kashmir and president of Jammu and Kashmir Press Association, Ghulam Hassan Kaloo passed away on Saturday after a brief illness. She breathed her last at their Hyderpora residence.
Kaloo’s wife was not keeping well and remained under treatment at SKIMS Soura for some time.
She was discharged from the hospital a few days ago and was advised to remain under medical supervision at home, however, her condition worsened Saturday morning and she breathed her last at around 10:30 am. Her Nimaz-e-Jinaza was offered at 2 pm, wherein a large number of people from all walks of life participated.
Meanwhile, a condolence meeting of executive members of Jammu and Kashmir Press Association was held in Srinagar to condole the demise of Kaloo’s wife and special prayers were also held for the departed soul.
Notably, several political, social, religious and journalist associations offered condolences to Ghulam Hassan Kaloo. They prayed for the highest place in Jannah for the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Saturday expressed profound grief over the passing away of Kaloo’s Wife.
In his condolence message JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir conveyed heartfelt condolences to Gh Hassan Kaloo and other members of the bereaved family. “I was deeply saddened to learn about the passing of wife of Gh.Hassan Kaloo and have no words to express my grief,” Mir said in his condolence message.
JKPCC President expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for their courage to bear the irreparable loss while praying for eternal peace to departed soul.
Employees Joint Action Committee Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam has also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise. Shabnam paid rich tributes to the deceased and offered deep condolences to the bereaved.
Shabnam while expressing his deepest sympathies with the bereaved family said that entire employees fraternity in general and EJAC in particular stands shoulder to shoulder with him in this difficult time.
Chairman People's Democratic Front ( PDF ) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise. In his condolence message, Yaseen expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved Kaloo family.
Expressing his solidarity with the grief stricken family in this hour of grief , Yaseen has conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to them and also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
One of Kashmir’s oldest educational institutions, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, has expressed grief over the demise. In a statement, it expressed condolence and solidarity with Ghulam Hassan Kaloo and the bereaved family members.
The Joint Director Information Kashmir, Inam Ul Haq Siddiqui has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise. The Joint Director offered his deepest condolences to Ghulam Hassan Kuloo and his family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul besides courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Director (PR) Kashmir, Bilal Mukhtar, Assistant Director/ FPO, M Aslam Khan, Cultural Officer Burhan Hussain and other officers and officials of Information Department Kashmir have also extended sympathies to Editor in Chief of Mirror of Kashmir and prayed for peace to departed soul and courage for family to bear this loss.
They also condoled the demise of wife of M Shafi Simnani, Printer, Publisher and Editor in Chief of Daily Zamindar. Chairman Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo has also expressed condolences to G H Kaloo and the entire Kaloo family over the demise. ( With KNS inputs)