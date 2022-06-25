Editor-in-Chief Mirror of Kashmir Ghulam Hassan Kaloo bereaved; wife passes away

Srinagar: Wife of senior journalist and editor-in-chief of English daily Mirror of Kashmir and president of Jammu and Kashmir Press Association, Ghulam Hassan Kaloo passed away on Saturday after a brief illness. She breathed her last at their Hyderpora residence.

Kaloo’s wife was not keeping well and remained under treatment at SKIMS Soura for some time.

She was discharged from the hospital a few days ago and was advised to remain under medical supervision at home, however, her condition worsened Saturday morning and she breathed her last at around 10:30 am. Her Nimaz-e-Jinaza was offered at 2 pm, wherein a large number of people from all walks of life participated.