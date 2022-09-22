Edu Deptt completes 544 civil works worth Rs 98 Cr in a year

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) is witnessing a massive augmentation of the school infrastructure which is likely to fill the infrastructural gaps in government-run educational institutions.

As per the official data, the SED has taken up augmentation of infrastructure in schools to provide adequate accommodation besides other facilities to the school-going children.

During the last (2021-22) financial year, the SED completed around 432 civil works approved under different components of the centrally-sponsored scheme Samagra Shiksha worth Rs 142 crore.