Education amid pandemic | J&K asked to establish CCCs to keep track of enrolled students

Srinagar: The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Government of India (GoI) has asked all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to establish a Control & Command Centre (CCC) for teachers and schools to keep track of enrolled students.

The directions have been issued amid the extended closure of educational institutions in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed to prevent further spread of the deadly virus.

Earlier in April this year, the Secretary Education and Literacy DSEL chaired a Project Approval Board (PAB) meeting of J&K and advised the department to establish a Control & Command Centre (CCC) for teachers and schools to keep track of enrolled students, learning at home, drop outs, information on child labour mainstreamed, Out of School Children (OoSC), textbook delivery, support required by teachers and schools. The PAB meeting was convened to consider the Annual Work Plan and budget 2021-22 under Samagra Shiksha for J&K UT.