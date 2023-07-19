Educational institutions remain closed in 5 districts

Jammu: Due to inclement weather conditions, all educational institutions, including both government and private schools, in five districts of Jammu region remained closed on Wednesday.
The education department had ordered the closure of all the schools in the upper reaches of Kathua district. Besides, the schools in Kishtwar district were also closed for one day.
Similarly, all educational institutions remained closed in Rajouri district which received heavy rainfall on Wednesday. “All educational institutions that include government and private schools in the district shall remain closed,” Deputy Commissioner Rajouri ordered this morning.
DC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan and DC Kishtwar Devansh Yadav too ordered closure of all government and private schools in their respective districts “for the well-being of the students in view of the heavy rainfall.”
Chief Education Officer Ramban too said that all the government and private schools functioning in Ramban district remained closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather conditions, heavy rains.
Some students who attended the schools on Wednesday reached their respective homes safely. Earlier the CEO had ordered all the Head of Intuitions to ensure that students who attended school on Wednesday should reach their homes safely.
Meanwhile Chief Education Officer, Ramban, vide order no CEO/R/10001-10103 dated July 19, 2023 ordered that in view of inclement weather conditions and chances of heavy rainfall, all government and private educational institutions from Class first to Class 10 functioning in district Ramban would remain closed on July 20 and 21.
“However teaching staff shall attend the school duty for carrying out routine works,” the order read.
(WITH INPUTS FROM SYED AMJAD SHAH, SUMIT BHARGAV,
TAHIR NADEEM KHAN AND M M PARVAIZ)