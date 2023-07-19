Educational institutions remain closed in 5 districts

Jammu: Due to inclement weather conditions, all educational institutions, including both government and private schools, in five districts of Jammu region remained closed on Wednesday.

The education department had ordered the closure of all the schools in the upper reaches of Kathua district. Besides, the schools in Kishtwar district were also closed for one day.

Similarly, all educational institutions remained closed in Rajouri district which received heavy rainfall on Wednesday. “All educational institutions that include government and private schools in the district shall remain closed,” Deputy Commissioner Rajouri ordered this morning.

DC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan and DC Kishtwar Devansh Yadav too ordered closure of all government and private schools in their respective districts “for the well-being of the students in view of the heavy rainfall.”