Educational institutions shall continue to remain closed till July 31

Srinagar: J&K government Sunday said that educational institutions in the Union Territory shall continue to remain closed till July 31, even as it lifted the weekend restrictions in 16 districts. Now, only four districts including Srinagar will have weekend restrictions.
As per the government’s assessment, there has been considerable improvement in the overall Covid-19 scenario, moreover the positivity rate in 16 districts has improved a great deal.
However, all educational institutions will continue to remain closed for offline teaching till the end of July, while the online mode of teaching will remain operational.
As per a government order, of the 20 districts in J&K, 16 districts namely Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Raiouri, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur, Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian will not witness any Covid-related restrictions henceforth.
In Kashmir division, only Srinagar and Kupwara districts will witness weekend lockdown now.
Besides, the government has ordered that all universities, colleges, coaching centres and technical and skill development institutions in J&K shall remain closed for imparting on-campus and in-person education to the students till July 31.
However in-person education has been allowed for the courses/ programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory, research, thesis work and internship etc.
“Teaching in all these institutions will be in on-line mode,” the order said, adding, “All schools and coaching centers in J&K shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus and in-person education to students of all classes till July 31.
“Restaurants and bars can open for in-dining from 7 am till 10 pm at 50 percent of total capacity only for the customers who are vaccinated or are carrying a negative RT-PCR or RAT report of 48 hours prior,” reads the order by Chief Secretary (Chairperson, State Executive Committee) Arun Kumar Mehta.
All outdoor shops have been permitted to open on all days but only from 7 am till 7 pm. The market associations will have to fully cooperate with the local administration in ensuring strict compliance to the COVID appropriate behaviour, the order states.
“All shops in the indoor shopping complexes/malls can open, only from 7 am till 7 pm, only for the consumers who are vaccinated or for customers with negative RT-PCR or RAT report of 48 hours prior. The shop owners / managers / staff will have to ensure compliance to it. The District Magistrates shall strictly enforce this measure,” it states.
Also, indoor sports complexes and gyms have been permitted to open at 50 percent of its total capacity for persons vaccinated or those with valid negative report for Covid. “The swimming pools will, however, continue to remain closed.”
“As regards four other districts including Srinagar, weekend curfew from Friday 8 pm till Monday 7 am and daily night curfew from 8 pm till 7 am shall continue to remain in force,” the order said.
While all outdoor shops and bazaars are permitted to open on five days in a week (except on Saturdays and Sundays, 50% of the shops in indoor shopping complexes / malls can open subject to a roster to be issued by concerned Deputy Commissioners, the order said.