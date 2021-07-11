Educational institutions shall continue to remain closed till July 31

Srinagar: J&K government Sunday said that educational institutions in the Union Territory shall continue to remain closed till July 31, even as it lifted the weekend restrictions in 16 districts. Now, only four districts including Srinagar will have weekend restrictions.

As per the government’s assessment, there has been considerable improvement in the overall Covid-19 scenario, moreover the positivity rate in 16 districts has improved a great deal.

However, all educational institutions will continue to remain closed for offline teaching till the end of July, while the online mode of teaching will remain operational.