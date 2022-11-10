Effective interventions offset dropout rate, enrollment drive increased by 14.5%: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the government had made effective interventions to offset the dropout rate and the enrollment drive had increased by 14.5 percent.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the 'Meritorious Students’ Award' function organised by Amar Ujala Group at Baba Jitto Auditorium of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J), the LG said that 70,000 students were getting vocational training in 14 trades and 1420 computer-aided learning centres were promoting critical thinking.

He congratulated all the students and wished them the very best in their future endeavours.

“The biggest power for a student is critical thinking and curiosity is the only real identity. Critical thinking and curiosity help a student earn the values of courage, caring, and cooperation,” the LG said.

He said that both knowledge and values in the education system were the need of the hour.