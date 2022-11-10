Effective interventions offset dropout rate, enrollment drive increased by 14.5%: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the government had made effective interventions to offset the dropout rate and the enrollment drive had increased by 14.5 percent.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the 'Meritorious Students’ Award' function organised by Amar Ujala Group at Baba Jitto Auditorium of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J), the LG said that 70,000 students were getting vocational training in 14 trades and 1420 computer-aided learning centres were promoting critical thinking.
He congratulated all the students and wished them the very best in their future endeavours.
“The biggest power for a student is critical thinking and curiosity is the only real identity. Critical thinking and curiosity help a student earn the values of courage, caring, and cooperation,” the LG said.
He said that both knowledge and values in the education system were the need of the hour.
“At this impressionable age, the classroom must stimulate students’ intellectual capacity and enrich their personality,” the LG said.
Observing that the National Education Policy prepared under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had redefined the entire education ecosystem, he stressed upon schools to promote innovation, creativity, flexibility, and experiments.
The LG said that the culture of innovation and invention would enable students to confidently tackle the challenges of the future and contribute to nation-building in various capacities.
“Any region, any nation will prosper only when the younger generation gets the right environment to nurture critical thinking and curiosity. Focus on your independent thinking, and individual growth and never stop looking for answers to your queries to unlock the vast potential of knowledge,” he told students.
The LG highlighted the reforms introduced in the education sector and significant decisions taken in line with the National Education Policy to transform the education sector in J&K in the last two years.
“In our effort to achieve the goal of education for all, we have made effective interventions to offset the dropout rate. Last year enrollment drive registered a 14.5 percent increase,” he said. “We are developing the necessary infrastructure for girls' education, bridging gender gaps, developing Atal Tinkering Labs and Computer-Aided Learning Centres, providing scholarships, extending handholding for individual growth, and ensuring quality education for all sections of society.”
The LG said that leading educationists of the country had been invited to be a part of the Higher Education Council of J&K.
“We are preparing a pragmatic roadmap to enhance the potential of human resources, re-aligning the higher education ecosystem to meet the needs of present-day challenges and strengthening the academia-industry relationship,” he said. “Initiatives like the ‘Aao School Chalen’ campaign, Talaash survey, and teachers-students mentorship programmes are yielding favorable results. Today, 70,000 boys and girls are taking vocational training in 14 different trades and 1420 Computer Aided Learning Centers in upper primary schools are promoting curiosity and critical thinking among the children,” he said.
Amar Ujala Group Editor, Uday Kumar in his welcome address gave a detailed briefing about the endeavour.
Meritorious students of 10th and 12th standards were felicitated on the occasion.
Mayor JMC Rajinder Sharma, Chairman DDC Jammu Bharat Bhushan, Advisor to Lt Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Principal Secretary to Government, School Education Department Alok Kumar, and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar were present on the occasion.
Vice Chancellor (VC) of SKUAST-J Prof J P Sharma, VC Jammu University (JU) Prof Umesh Rai, VC Cluster University Jammu Prof Bechan Lal, and members of Amar Ujala Group were also present on the occasion.