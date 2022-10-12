Efficient governance aim of ‘Back to Village’ programme: CS

Jammu: In a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries including civil and Police administration, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said that greater efficiency in governance would be the key motive behind the upcoming fourth phase of the Back to Village (B2V4) programme.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta impressed upon the officers that public feedback about the working of government offices in the local areas should be a significant component of this outreach programme.
He urged them to ask people about the promptness and efficiency of services offered to them by the government departments.
The chief secretary stressed creating awareness among the masses about all the online portals and services offered by the government.
The officers were asked to display prominently in each Gram Panchayat the name and number of services available online for the digital literacy of the villagers.
They were urged to saturate certain deliverables in the run-up to this programme and debottleneck in any major project or scheme implementation.
Mehta also stressed holding a convergence meeting of all the departments at the panchayat level for ironing out any of the issues hindering development in these villages. He called for making it a monthly feature in each Panchayat.
The chief secretary prompted each department and officer to own this initiative and put up their best in meeting all its objectives.
He also underscored the need of involving common people in some cultural or sporting activity.
Mehta said that this opportunity should be availed to take the flagship programmes of Nasha Mukht and Brashtachar Mukht J&K a step further.
The chief secretary also talked of other initiatives to be reviewed by the visiting officers including the issuance of Golden Cards, door-to-door collection of waste in villages, Swachh Grameen, PMAY-Grameen, a saturation of self-employment schemes, working of the public distribution system, land passbooks, digitisation of revenue records, playgrounds in panchayats, Jal Jeevan Mission, functioning of youth clubs, social welfare, and other centrally-sponsored schemes.
Earlier the Principal Secretary of the Information and Higher Education Departments, Rohit Kansal talked about the background and objectives of this renewed initiative.
He enumerated different aspects to be achieved during this major public outreach programme.
Kansal said that the programme was tentatively scheduled to be held in the last week of October and a Jan Abhiyan was to be held a week before that.
He said that during this Jan Abhiyan, senior officers would visit villages and listen to the people and see the achievements of all the government schemes and deliverables for the smooth conduct of the B2V4 programme.