Efficient governance aim of ‘Back to Village’ programme: CS

Jammu: In a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries including civil and Police administration, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said that greater efficiency in governance would be the key motive behind the upcoming fourth phase of the Back to Village (B2V4) programme.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta impressed upon the officers that public feedback about the working of government offices in the local areas should be a significant component of this outreach programme.

He urged them to ask people about the promptness and efficiency of services offered to them by the government departments.

The chief secretary stressed creating awareness among the masses about all the online portals and services offered by the government.