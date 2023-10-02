‘Efforts being made to create J&K of Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that efforts were being made to create the Jammu and Kashmir of Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the J&K-level event organised by the Department of School Education to celebrate the 154th birth anniversary of Gandhi, the LG said, “Efforts are being made to create J&K of Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams.”

He said that the voices being raised against violence from every corner of J&K and the huge participation of people in ‘Shanti Yatra’ was a testament that the teaching of peace and inclusive development of Gandhi had turned into a Jan-Andolan.

Sinha recalled the eternal values of Gandhi, which had been inspiring generations across the world while the power of truth, ahimsa, satyagraha, and simple living were guiding entire humanity on the path of peace and brotherhood.