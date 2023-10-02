‘Efforts being made to create J&K of Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that efforts were being made to create the Jammu and Kashmir of Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the J&K-level event organised by the Department of School Education to celebrate the 154th birth anniversary of Gandhi, the LG said, “Efforts are being made to create J&K of Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams.”
He said that the voices being raised against violence from every corner of J&K and the huge participation of people in ‘Shanti Yatra’ was a testament that the teaching of peace and inclusive development of Gandhi had turned into a Jan-Andolan.
Sinha recalled the eternal values of Gandhi, which had been inspiring generations across the world while the power of truth, ahimsa, satyagraha, and simple living were guiding entire humanity on the path of peace and brotherhood.
“Bapu’s life teaches us that spirit of dedication and purity of means, can not only ensure independence but the society can also be made prosperous,” he said.
The event marked the culmination of the 'Shanti Yatra' started from Anantnag and a series of other programmes which are part of the month-long celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti held in schools across J&K.
The LG extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.
“Bapu's thoughts are powerful instruments for prosperity, dignity, and empowerment of people. His timeless ideals are the only effective instrument to tackle the challenges confronting the world,” he said.
Sinha applauded the inspirational journey undertaken by more than 27,000 students during the Shanti Yatra to pay homage to Gandhi and his ideas and ideals.
He urged every section of society, especially the youth to imbibe wisdom from the valued teachings of the Father of the Nation and strive to build a peaceful, inclusive, and equitable society.
“Every precious word of Bapu acts as an institution. What you will learn from his philosophy of life is not available anywhere else. Only the precious treasure of Bapu's ideals will be able to guide you in nation-building and it will empower you to protect the social interests,” the LG said. “The lifelong campaigns of Pujya Bapu and his philosophy of truth, non-violence, selfless service, sacrifice, love, and tolerance must continue to guide all the citizens to achieve the golden future of J&K.”
He also commended the artists and students for depicting the life of Mahatma Gandhi through their enthralling performances.
Sinha honoured eminent Gandhians from across the country for their extraordinary contribution to promoting the teachings and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi.
He also interacted with the participants of the ‘Shanti Yatra’ and felicitated the students who excelled in various competitions organised as a part of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.
Gandhians including Padma Shri S P Varma; Ramesh Bhaiya; Laxmi Das; Ranjana Mukhopadhyay, and Ashok Kapoor threw light on the lifelong campaigns of Mahatma Gandhi.
Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Principal Secretary, School Education, Alok Kumar; and Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari were also present on the occasion.