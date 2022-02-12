Efforts intensified to fight narco-terrorism by neighbouring country: Sinha

J&K Government has intensified its efforts to fight narco-terrorism unleashed by neighbouring country, said the Lt Governor.

“We have identified some high-risk districts which are being provided special attention to enhance community participation, public cooperation, and youth-led awareness campaign to counter the menace of drug abuse,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor lauded the security forces, J&K Police, Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Government departments and volunteers for working with commitment and determination to eliminate drug addiction from society.