Efforts intensified to fight narco-terrorism by neighbouring country: Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Drug De-addiction Centre at Jammu. The Lt Governor said, the Drug De-addiction centre will act as an integrated centre where addicts will be treated, counseled, enabled to learn new productive skills, and rehabilitated with utmost care and affection.
“We are witnessing worrisome trend of substance abuse. Our aim is to wean away youngsters from addiction and bring them into the mainstream of the society, observed the Lt Governor. Youth of J&K have immense potential and are achieving great heights in various fields. A conspiracy is being hatched from across the border to push our youth into darkness through drugs,” the Lt Governor said.
J&K Government has intensified its efforts to fight narco-terrorism unleashed by neighbouring country, said the Lt Governor.
“We have identified some high-risk districts which are being provided special attention to enhance community participation, public cooperation, and youth-led awareness campaign to counter the menace of drug abuse,” the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor lauded the security forces, J&K Police, Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Government departments and volunteers for working with commitment and determination to eliminate drug addiction from society.
“I urge the stakeholders, youth, educational institutions and NGOs to work as a team. We should be able to transform the drug de-addiction efforts of various stakeholders into a Jan-Andolan,” the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor suggested the involvement of youth clubs and women in campaigns to supplement the efforts against drug abuse.
Dilbag Singh, DGP J&K, while speaking on the occasion, said that the Drug De-addiction centre will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.27 cr under Jammu Smart City through J&K Police, which will play a greater role in rehabilitation of drug addicts in the region. Every year, more than 6000 addicts are being treated in police Drug De-addiction centres, he added. It was informed that the establishment of this centre has received funding under Smart City and CSR from Airport Authority of India.
Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor, JMC termed drug abuse as one of the biggest challenges for the youth, and a serious threat to humanity. He called upon the people to initiate a change from their homes to address this serious issue.
Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament appreciated the endeavours of the Lt Governor led UT Government to fight drug menace in J&K. He also underlined the need to spread mass awareness regarding drug de-addiction.
Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Dr Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor JMC; Devender Singh Rana, Former Legislator; Anshul Garg, DC Jammu representatives of ULB and PRIs, senior officials of Police were present on the occasion.