Efforts on to bust residual terror modules: DGP

He was accompanied by the IGP Hqrs and CIV Police Headquarters B S Tuti and AIG Training/Policy PHQ J S Johar.

DGP inaugurated a double storey Kot building at SKPA Udhampur and a Conference Hall at STC Talwara. Officers present on these occasions were Director SKPAU Garib Dass; SSP Udhampur Dr Vinod Kumar; Deputy Directors of SKPAU Rajinder Gupta, Sheikh Zulfikar Azad and Rajesh Kumar Bali; Principal STC Talwara Jameel Ahmad; SSP Reasi Amit Gupta; SSP R C Kotwal and other staff of SKPAU and STC Talwara.

Addressing the trainee officers at SKPAU, the DGP said that the atmosphere of training institutes rejuvenated personnel adding that training period used to be missed by all personnel throughout their life. Revisiting his previous postings, the DGP said, “All personnel consider training institutes wherever they train their second home.”

Referring to the Kokernag encounter, the DGP said, “We have to work on how to respond better so that loss of security forces lives is avoided.” Sharing his past experiences, Singh said, “As you will progress in life, you will remember your previous stints. All you have to do is to work with passion, dedication and professionally. You have to have synergy, camaraderie with your jawans and colleagues besides with other forces.”

Urging trainees to ensure holding of the ground, the DGP said, “We have to deal with anti-national and anti-social elements strictly while taking care of the common people. In a region, where terror used to prevail, JKP along with other security forces ensured security and safety of common people whose support and cooperation is utmost important for the UT's peace.” He emphasized upon trainees to develop compassion as an essential element for police personnel and for the people they would serve. “Police officers should be confident about their efforts and intentions and take decisions on ground in the interest of the administration,” DGP said.

Regarding the training of personnel, the DGP said that Police Headquarters was more focused on providing specialized courses on cyber-crime investigation, counter measures and tactical aspects. Directing for organising modules on specialized crimes, the DGP said that more specialized training courses were the need of the hour for cracking the modern cyber-crimes.

He advised for learning basic investigation skills for improving conviction rate of NDPS and UAPA cases. He exhorted women officers to strive for studying cyber-crime, crime against women and children. He emphasized upon officers to be tech savvy while exploring technologies in policing methods for solving problems.

At STC Talwara, addressing the darbar of Border Battalion trainees, the DGP directed that while providing training to these trainees special focus should be on the modern day challenges on borders viz., narco-terrorism, infiltration, drone droppings etc. besides training them how to protect the people during any emergency on borders. He said that these trainees should be exposed to the modern-day tools used to monitor the situation and other activities on borders.

He said, “With the day in and day out efforts of Jammu Kashmir Police and sacrifices of our fallen heroes, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are enjoying normal life, students are attending schools and other business activities are going on in full swing without any fear. The bandh call culture has ended completely.”

He said that the gallant efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police were being appreciated and acknowledged at every forum of the country adding, “I feel proud leading this brave force.” He said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir want peace and they have understood the criminal intentions of Pakistan which is trying to instigate the youth against their own people.”

While complimenting the officers and staff of these training institutes, the DGP directed for providing best training courses to the trainees and assured that all possible assistance would be provided by the PHQ.