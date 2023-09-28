Efforts on to bust residual terror modules: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday said that many modules, which adversaries (Pakistan and its agencies) had created to keep alive terrorism in J&K, were busted and the efforts were on to dismantle the residual modules as well.
He stated this, while responding to media queries, after addressing 65 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySsP) trainees at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy, Udhampur.
“The theatre of conspiracies of Pakistan, to keep alive the terrorism and fuel it further in J&K, witnesses new tactics (of its actors) every now and then, shifting bases, areas of operation as per the requirements. It (terror-theatre) keeps on changing (as per the directions of handlers) as all such conspiracies are framed across the border (in Pakistan). Notwithstanding these acts, we have achieved a lot of success (in anti-terror operations) in Jammu region,” J&K's top cop said.
“Many modules, which they (adversaries) had created to keep alive and revive terrorism here, have been busted. Many successful (anti-terror) operations have been conducted in Rajouri and Reasi districts (in the recent past). Action is underway to dismantle the residual modules as well,” he said.
DGP Dilbag Singh said that the hard and determined efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) were visible on the ground now. “Now people themselves have witnessed that when the rule of law is applied at the ground level then the long arm of the law catches only those who work against the law of the land while it works as a protective shield for those who follow it (rule of law). It offers them security,” he stated, while hinting towards the changing security scenario in J&K, particularly in Kashmir, witnessing positive impact.
In response to another question, DGP stated, “I would say Jawans (youth) should start focussing on work out, running and other physical exercises to increase their fitness level because in the police force, only those are considered fit and eligible for it (police force) and meet the requirements, who work hard, have great stamina to handle hectic schedules. I feel that in the times to come, there will be spurt in recruitment drives and the youth should be fully geared up for that.”
DGP said that Pakistan was the main source of militancy adding that JKP and other security forces were committed to neutralise and uproot militancy from the UT. He said that the presence of the number of active militants had decreased, efforts were on to finish the remaining. He said that the security grid on the borders and within the hinterlands was alert and active to thwart nefarious designs of Pakistan backed anti national elements.
A police spokesperson said that the DGP, while addressing DySsP trainees, asked them to focus on their work and not to worry about people who would try to bring them down.
Paying tribute to the martyrs of J&K Police, he said, “You are now part of a force which has an unparalleled legacy of martyrdom.”
Referring to the areas where there was no police presence previously, the DGP said, “During the last few years, we have tested ourselves to the optimum and have overcome obstacles resulting in the changed situation. J&K Police along with other security forces are holding ground and have control over all the areas. We have ensured that rule of law is applied to stone pelters and instigators whoever they may be.”
The DGP was on a day-long tour to the SKPA Udhampur and Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) Talwara Reasi, where he interacted with trainee officers and jawans and also inaugurated new buildings in these training institutes.
He was accompanied by the IGP Hqrs and CIV Police Headquarters B S Tuti and AIG Training/Policy PHQ J S Johar.
DGP inaugurated a double storey Kot building at SKPA Udhampur and a Conference Hall at STC Talwara. Officers present on these occasions were Director SKPAU Garib Dass; SSP Udhampur Dr Vinod Kumar; Deputy Directors of SKPAU Rajinder Gupta, Sheikh Zulfikar Azad and Rajesh Kumar Bali; Principal STC Talwara Jameel Ahmad; SSP Reasi Amit Gupta; SSP R C Kotwal and other staff of SKPAU and STC Talwara.
Addressing the trainee officers at SKPAU, the DGP said that the atmosphere of training institutes rejuvenated personnel adding that training period used to be missed by all personnel throughout their life. Revisiting his previous postings, the DGP said, “All personnel consider training institutes wherever they train their second home.”
Referring to the Kokernag encounter, the DGP said, “We have to work on how to respond better so that loss of security forces lives is avoided.” Sharing his past experiences, Singh said, “As you will progress in life, you will remember your previous stints. All you have to do is to work with passion, dedication and professionally. You have to have synergy, camaraderie with your jawans and colleagues besides with other forces.”
Urging trainees to ensure holding of the ground, the DGP said, “We have to deal with anti-national and anti-social elements strictly while taking care of the common people. In a region, where terror used to prevail, JKP along with other security forces ensured security and safety of common people whose support and cooperation is utmost important for the UT's peace.” He emphasized upon trainees to develop compassion as an essential element for police personnel and for the people they would serve. “Police officers should be confident about their efforts and intentions and take decisions on ground in the interest of the administration,” DGP said.
Regarding the training of personnel, the DGP said that Police Headquarters was more focused on providing specialized courses on cyber-crime investigation, counter measures and tactical aspects. Directing for organising modules on specialized crimes, the DGP said that more specialized training courses were the need of the hour for cracking the modern cyber-crimes.
He advised for learning basic investigation skills for improving conviction rate of NDPS and UAPA cases. He exhorted women officers to strive for studying cyber-crime, crime against women and children. He emphasized upon officers to be tech savvy while exploring technologies in policing methods for solving problems.
At STC Talwara, addressing the darbar of Border Battalion trainees, the DGP directed that while providing training to these trainees special focus should be on the modern day challenges on borders viz., narco-terrorism, infiltration, drone droppings etc. besides training them how to protect the people during any emergency on borders. He said that these trainees should be exposed to the modern-day tools used to monitor the situation and other activities on borders.
He said, “With the day in and day out efforts of Jammu Kashmir Police and sacrifices of our fallen heroes, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are enjoying normal life, students are attending schools and other business activities are going on in full swing without any fear. The bandh call culture has ended completely.”
He said that the gallant efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police were being appreciated and acknowledged at every forum of the country adding, “I feel proud leading this brave force.” He said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir want peace and they have understood the criminal intentions of Pakistan which is trying to instigate the youth against their own people.”
While complimenting the officers and staff of these training institutes, the DGP directed for providing best training courses to the trainees and assured that all possible assistance would be provided by the PHQ.