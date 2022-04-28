Efforts on to remove AFSPA completely from N-E: PM Modi

Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said efforts are on to remove AFSPA completely from the northeast region.

Addressing a 'Peace, Unity and Development' rally, he said the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act could be withdrawn from various parts of the region as the law and order situation has improved in the last eight years.

"As the (law and order) situation improved with 75 per cent decrease in violence in the region, there have been changes in the imposition of laws. The AFSPA was first revoked in Tripura and then in Meghalaya," he said.

The previous governments in Assam in the last three decades had extended it again and again as there was no improvement in the law and order situation, Modi said.