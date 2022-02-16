Efforts to divert Brengi water fail as another cavity surfaces near sinkhole

Anantnag: The efforts to divert the water through a channel parallel to the sinkhole in Brengi stream have failed to yield any results so far with another cavity surfacing nearby.
Brengi stream is one of the major tributaries of Jhelum in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
The vertical hole that developed in the stream near Wandevalgam village of Kokernag on Friday had disrupted the flow of water, thus affecting flora and fauna.
Following this, the PHE, Flood and Irrigation Control (Jal Shakti) Department pressed its men and machinery into service to ensure smooth flow of water downstream.
“We managed to divert the water through a channel running parallel to the sinkhole. However, barely a few meters another cavity has emerged which has again interrupted the flow of water,” an official said.
Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Flood Control Kokernag, Muhammad Saeed, however, said that the cavity already existed near the rock.
“As the entire water was diverted through this channel, it hampered the flow but is dribbling forward. Also, the discharge to the sinkhole has considerably comedown after diversion,” he said.
AEE said, “We will treat the sinkhole once we get the recommendations from the expert committee.”
Experts believe it to be a natural phenomenon formed due to the gradual chemical dissolution of limestone rocks in the river.
However, they have suggested geophysical and gravity surveys to ascertain the path of the conduit- underground river system and to prevent any disaster.
Experts have also warned that any blockage in the underground channels can lead to a sudden burst of water causing localized floods.
Earlier, in the year 1995, one such sinkhole developed in the stream a few meters above the same area which was later filled up with sand and gravel.
The water of that channel had later found a discharge at Achabal.
However, as of now a team of Public Health Engineering, flood control, irrigation department (Jal Shakti) Department with the officials of Geology and Mining Department, monitoring the situation, has yet to find the outlet of this sinkhole gulping the water.
Several kilometres of the stream have dried up disturbing flora and fauna.
The trout fish livestock also suffered extensive damage.
The irrigation system and water supply in the villages which rely on the waters of Brengi Nallah (stream) have also been severely affected.
Meanwhile, authorities today warned media persons against moving close to the sinkhole saying they posed a threat to themselves as well as attract the general public there.
“It has been observed that despite restrictions being imposed on any assembly of general public or movement of individuals near sinkhole at Wandevalgam on February 11, 2022 by Sub Divisional Magistrate Kokernag, a number of media personnel continue to move close to and into the sinkhole, posing threat to their own life,” Tehsildar Kokernag said in an advisory issued today.
“This, in turn, attracts the general public near the sinkhole, which increases the threat to life and makes crowd control difficult for the administration,” reads the advisory, adding, “Hence all media personnel are hereby advised and warned not to violate the restrictions imposed around the sinkhole.”
He said action under relevant sections of law would be taken against anyone found violating the order.