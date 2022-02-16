Efforts to divert Brengi water fail as another cavity surfaces near sinkhole

Anantnag: The efforts to divert the water through a channel parallel to the sinkhole in Brengi stream have failed to yield any results so far with another cavity surfacing nearby.

Brengi stream is one of the major tributaries of Jhelum in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The vertical hole that developed in the stream near Wandevalgam village of Kokernag on Friday had disrupted the flow of water, thus affecting flora and fauna.