Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi | LG extends greetings

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday greeted the people on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) which would be celebrated on Sunday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said, “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the birth anniversary of the holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), I convey my greetings and good wishes to all.

The holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) showed us the path of compassion, love, and righteous living. May his teachings of universal love and compassion guide each one of us to live in harmony and unity and bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to all.”