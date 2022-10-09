Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrated with religious fervour

Srinagar: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi – the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
The day was celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour by holding special prayer meetings in all Masjids during Namaz.
On the auspicious occasion of Milad, several programmes including recitation of the Quran, Dars-e-Quran, Dars-e-Hadees, and Naat Khawani (devotional songs) were held in different Masjids of J&K.
To celebrate this auspicious day, people gathered in their respective Masjids to participate in the congregation and processions.
Thousands of devotees thronged the revered Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar that houses the holy relic of the Prophet of Islam (SAW).
Thousands of eyes were moist as devotees had a glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Hundreds of devotees had participated in nightlong prayers the preceding night.
The devotees got emotional and raised their hands in prayers reciting Quranic verses while having a glimpse of the holy relic.
Given the celebrations, the shrine wore a festive look with several stalls selling local delicacies and other goods outside the shrine premises.
The J&K Wakf Board officials said that all arrangements had been made and no complaint was received from any devotee. They said thousands of devotees thronged the shrine throughout the day.
The officials said that the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was displayed after every prayer.
They said that the holy relic would again be displayed on the Friday following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
Officials said that nightlong prayers were held at Hazratbal shrine last night wherein devotees from across J&K participated. There were reports of Milad processions from Habba Kadal, Barbar Shah, Bemina, Nowgam, Dalgate, Chanapora, Syed Abad Soiteng, Soibug, and other localities of Srinagar.
Congregational prayers were organised at Jenab Sahab Soura, Asar-e-Sharief Shahri Kalashpora, Lal Bazaar, Khanqah-e-Maula, shrines of Dastgeer Sahab (RA) at Khanyar, Syed Yaqoob Sahab (RA) at Sonwar, Khawaja Naqshband Sahab (RA), and Makhdoom Sahab (RA).
Thousands of devotees thronged the Khiram Hazratbal shrine in the Anantnag district which also houses the relics of the Prophet of Islam (SAW). Similar processions were reported from Bandipora, Pulwama, Shopian, Tangmarg, Beerwah, Kangan, Sumbal, Hajin, and other places.
In Budgam, prayers were held throughout the day at the shrine of Syed Hussain Simnani (RA) and Charar-e-Sharief.
In south Kashmir, thousands of people also offered prayers at Masjids and shrines mainly at Jamia Masjid Reshi Sahab, Khiram Sirhama, Kaba Marg, Dooru, and Seer Hamdan while in north Kashmir Milad processions were taken out at various places.
Various religious and social organisations organised Seerat programmes and Milad processions were taken out at many places where speakers highlighted various aspects of the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
The Milad was celebrated across the Ramban district.
Special Seerat programmes were organised in the Masjids across the district.
A huge number of people were present at Jamia Masjid Gool, Sangaldan, Batote, Chanderkote, Maitra, Seri, and Ramban in which speakers and Islamic scholars greeted the Ummah. A Seerat procession was taken out in Banihal.
The civil and Police administration had made special arrangements for the convenience of devotees.
Reports of celebrations were also received from Jammu.
Besides Jammu, the religious programmes were held at Kathua, Doda, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, Mendhar, Ramban, and other towns of the region in which a large number of people participated.