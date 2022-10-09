Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrated with religious fervour

Srinagar: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi – the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The day was celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour by holding special prayer meetings in all Masjids during Namaz.

On the auspicious occasion of Milad, several programmes including recitation of the Quran, Dars-e-Quran, Dars-e-Hadees, and Naat Khawani (devotional songs) were held in different Masjids of J&K.

To celebrate this auspicious day, people gathered in their respective Masjids to participate in the congregation and processions.